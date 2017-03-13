TDA extends support for airport grant, resurrects shuttle service

Comparing the Asheboro Regional Airport facility to other North Carolina business-class airport facilities, such as those in Stanley, Duplin and Johnston counties, Asheboro City Manager John Ogburn made a compelling case to the local tourism board for letters of support to Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr and Congressman Mark Walker. The airport got its start where Randolph Community College's Asheboro campus currently resides as World War II ended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.