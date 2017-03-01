Tagawa teaches luminary carving Posted at
The class will be on Thursday, March 16, from 6-8 p.m. at the Randolph Arts Guild, 123 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Instructor Dawn Tagawa, a true artisan at carving pottery, will guide the class through the design and carving process.
Read more at Courier-Tribune.
