Strategic Plan funding initiatives going to commissioners Updated at

Strategic Plan funding initiatives going to commissioners

After more than a year of devising the Randolph County Strategic Plan, committee members voted Monday on recommendations to fund initiatives within that plan. Meeting at the JB and Claire Davis Corporate Training Center at Randolph Community Center, some 35 members of the implementation committee voted to recommend funding of eight initiatives.

