Strategic Plan funding initiatives going to commissioners Updated at
After more than a year of devising the Randolph County Strategic Plan, committee members voted Monday on recommendations to fund initiatives within that plan. Meeting at the JB and Claire Davis Corporate Training Center at Randolph Community Center, some 35 members of the implementation committee voted to recommend funding of eight initiatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keith Collins
|Mar 24
|In the know
|1
|Who has rental property
|Mar 17
|Sam
|1
|Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Matlock fan
|3
|anyone know this girl
|Feb '17
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC