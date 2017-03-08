Sign up for free foot screening
Did you know that there are 26 bones, 33 joints and more than 100 tendons in each foot? No matter what your profession or hobbies, your feet endure a lot of wear and tear. In fact, 75 percent of Americans will experience foot problems at one time or another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|Matlock fan
|3
|anyone know this girl
|Feb 14
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan '17
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Jan '17
|joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC