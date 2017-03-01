RSVP holds a Look Homeward, Angela st...

RSVP holds a Look Homeward, Angela staged reading auditions March 6-7

RSVP Community Theatre is holding auditions for a staged reading of "Look Homeward, Angel" on Monday, March 6, and Tuesday, March 7, from 7-9 p.m. each night, at the Moring Arts Center, 123 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Please go upstairs by the back door.

