Re-enactment of the Passion of Christ in Asheboro April 14
Members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Asheboro will be performing a re-enactment of the Passion of Christ on Good Friday, April 14, beginning at 10 a.m. The performance will be held on the site of the church's future home on Hub Morris Road, approximately one mile off of North Fayetteville Street.
