RCC students plan a Night of Understanding for Homelessnessa Updated at

RCC students plan a Night of Understanding for Homelessness
Several Randolph Community College students plan to forgo the comfort of their beds Friday night to help raise awareness about homelessness. Some of them will be sleeping out of doors - sheltering in tents or cardboard boxes on the grass - behind Asheboro's First United Methodist Church at the intersection of Fayetteville and Salisbury streets downtown.
