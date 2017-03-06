RCC sets up additional welding courses
Basic Welding, scheduled for 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturdays from March 18-April 8, will be held at the Archdale center, 110 Park Drive. This course is designed to teach basic gas metal arc welding safety, fundamentals and techniques.
