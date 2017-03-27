Randolph County Democratic Party conv...

Randolph County Democratic Party convention April 8

Thursday Mar 30

The Randolph County Democratic Party will hold its annual convention on Saturday, April 8, in Courtroom 1A of the Randolph County Courthouse, 176 E. Salisbury St., Asheboro. Doors will open for registration and social hour at 9 a.m. and the convention will be called to order at 10 a.m. The convention is expected to adjourn at approximately 11:30 a.m. Delegates were elected at precinct meetings that have recently taken place around the county.

