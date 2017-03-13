Randolph Arts Guild hosts March 20 lecture with Jack Gorham

You might know him as the manager of the Collector's Antique Mall, or as a prolific "junkman," but did you know that this native of Detroit is a substantial song writer and musician in his own right? Without any formal musical training, Jack Gorham can pound out soulful music, jazzy and contemporary original music sets on the piano. He often serenades and awes visitors and regulars on a daily basis using the piano in Classroom 101 at the Randolph Arts Guild.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.