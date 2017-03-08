Randleman man struck while riding bike Updated at
A car hit a cyclist at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Morning Glory and Walnut Ridge roads in a neighborhood just north of Asheboro off Hub Morris Road. The bike rider, James Craven, 18, of Randleman, was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, according to Trooper Welch of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
