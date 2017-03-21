Play day

Play day

Jillian Johnson, 2, and Lily Brooman, 2, laugh while sharing a hug as they traipse about the trail near the intersection of Walker Avenue and Church Street in Asheboro Wednesday, a day after the official start of spring. The cousins were enjoying the outdoors while spending time with their grandmother Connie Lee of Climax.

