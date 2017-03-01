No Excuses Boot Camp coming to RCC
Randolph Community College is offering a new type of exercise class this spring with a unique one-session demonstration class for those who have never tried one before. The "No Excuses Boot Camp" training will consist of calisthenics, such as pushups, lunges and crunches, as well as drills and sprints.
