New Bill Bypasses Help for Moore Schools
The General Assembly is considering legislation that would direct more lottery funds for school construction, but Moore County is among 20 counties that would not see any assistance. Under the bill filed earlier this month in the state Senate, $75 million would be set aside for 80 counties to pay for building new schools and repairing existing facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|15 hr
|Tad Rogers
|18
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|15 hr
|Tad Rogers
|3
|hot girl nice azz
|15 hr
|Tad Rogers
|4
|25 Years ago TODAY "THE SHOT" .. 25 YEARS LATE...
|Tue
|Reality
|1
|Keith Collins
|Mar 24
|In the know
|1
|Who has rental property
|Mar 17
|Sam
|1
|Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Matlock fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC