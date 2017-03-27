New Bill Bypasses Help for Moore Schools

New Bill Bypasses Help for Moore Schools

Read more: The Pilot

The General Assembly is considering legislation that would direct more lottery funds for school construction, but Moore County is among 20 counties that would not see any assistance. Under the bill filed earlier this month in the state Senate, $75 million would be set aside for 80 counties to pay for building new schools and repairing existing facilities.

