Need for foster parents growing Updat...

Need for foster parents growing Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Editor's note: In North Carolina, the number of children in foster care increased every month in 2016 compared to the corresponding month in 2015, with more than 2,400 children eligible for adoption. In Randolph County, there are not enough foster homes for children in need of a temporary home, so they are parceled out to foster homes in nearby counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keith Collins Fri In the know 1
Who has rental property Mar 17 Sam 1
Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16) Feb 23 Matlock fan 3
anyone know this girl Feb '17 Dez Nutz 10
Ramseur Music Thread Feb '17 Musikologist 1
heroine (Dec '12) Jan '17 Junkie 2
Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09) Jan '17 Willie B Hardigan 13
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,069 • Total comments across all topics: 279,817,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC