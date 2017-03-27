Museum to host Hangar Dance
The N.C. Aviation Museum and Hall of Fame will host its annual Spring Fling Hangar Dance at Hangar 2 at the museum, 2222-G Pilots View Road, Asheboro, at the Asheboro Regional Airport, on Saturday, April 29, from 6-10 p.m. During World War II, hangar dances were commonly put on by the USO across the country and abroad during the war to entertain soldiers. These social gatherings were also a great place for young soldiers to come and potentially meet their future wives and girlfriends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|25 Years ago TODAY "THE SHOT" .. 25 YEARS LATE...
|13 hr
|Reality
|1
|Keith Collins
|Mar 24
|In the know
|1
|Who has rental property
|Mar 17
|Sam
|1
|Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Matlock fan
|3
|anyone know this girl
|Feb '17
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Junkie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC