Museum to host Hangar Dance

The N.C. Aviation Museum and Hall of Fame will host its annual Spring Fling Hangar Dance at Hangar 2 at the museum, 2222-G Pilots View Road, Asheboro, at the Asheboro Regional Airport, on Saturday, April 29, from 6-10 p.m. During World War II, hangar dances were commonly put on by the USO across the country and abroad during the war to entertain soldiers. These social gatherings were also a great place for young soldiers to come and potentially meet their future wives and girlfriends.

