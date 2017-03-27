Man dies in bridge construction accident
The man, identified by Wright Brothers Construction as a contractor, was Anthony Ramos of Burnsville. He fell Monday at approximately 11:30 a.m. while working on a bridge under construction for the new U.S. 64 Bypass project.
