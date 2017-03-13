Lifeguards needed for City of Ashebor...

Lifeguards needed for City of Asheboro this summer

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Courier-Tribune

The Asheboro Cultural and Recreation Services Department is seeking individuals over the age of 15 to serve as lifeguards at the city pools during the summer of 2017. Candidates will be required to complete American Red Cross Lifeguard Training, which includes First Aid and CPR-AED for the Professional Rescuer, before being considered for employment.

