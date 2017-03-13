Lifeguards needed for City of Asheboro this summer
The Asheboro Cultural and Recreation Services Department is seeking individuals over the age of 15 to serve as lifeguards at the city pools during the summer of 2017. Candidates will be required to complete American Red Cross Lifeguard Training, which includes First Aid and CPR-AED for the Professional Rescuer, before being considered for employment.
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who has rental property
|4 hr
|Sam
|1
|Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|Matlock fan
|3
|anyone know this girl
|Feb 14
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan '17
|joe
|1
