Library Friends host a Trivia on Tapa at Four Saints

Test your knowledge of books and reading, movies and music, and local history - and support the Friends of the Randolph County Public Library - at "Trivia on Tap" from 6:30-10 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Four Saints Brewing Co., 218 S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro. Ticket price is $25 per person and includes food and the trivia competition.

