Library Friends host a Trivia on Tapa at Four Saints
Test your knowledge of books and reading, movies and music, and local history - and support the Friends of the Randolph County Public Library - at "Trivia on Tap" from 6:30-10 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Four Saints Brewing Co., 218 S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro. Ticket price is $25 per person and includes food and the trivia competition.
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|Matlock fan
|3
|anyone know this girl
|Feb 14
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan '17
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Jan '17
|joe
|3
