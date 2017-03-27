Latest in triple fatality crash in Je...

Latest in triple fatality crash in Jerusalem Twp

Troopers say the driver of a van blew through a stop sign on northbound Cousino and hit and White SUV travelling eastbound on Seaman. Those killed have been identified as: 60-year-old Robin Shellhammer of Oregon; his wife, 56-year old Barbara Shellhammer and 33-year old Whitney Meinke from Curtice.

