Latest in triple fatality crash in Jerusalem Twp

Troopers say the driver of a van blew through a stop sign on northbound Cousino and hit and White SUV travelling eastbound on Seaman. Those killed have been identified as: 60-year-old Robin Shellhammer of Oregon; his wife, 56-year old Barbara Shellhammer and 33-year old Whitney Meinke from Curtice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.