Landscape painting course with Henry Bowers set at RCC
Randolph Community College is offering a special "Painting the Landscape in Oils and Acrylic" course with professional artist and local historian Henry Bowers as the instructor, beginning Tuesday, March 28. Have you ever wanted to capture the vibrant colors of a landscape in a painting? In this course, beginning and intermediate students will develop drawing and painting skills in the studio. Classes will include hands-on exercises with lectures in design and color theory.
