Hospice of Randolph hosts free "hands-only" CPR training
Andy Lane, paramedic with Randolph County EMS, will teach a hands-only adult CPR educational session on Wednesday, March 29, at 6 p.m. at Hospice of Randolph County's Education Building, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro. Says the American Heart Association: "Hands-only CPR can save lives.
