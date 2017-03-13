Hospice of Randolph hosts free "hands...

Hospice of Randolph hosts free "hands-only" CPR training

Andy Lane, paramedic with Randolph County EMS, will teach a hands-only adult CPR educational session on Wednesday, March 29, at 6 p.m. at Hospice of Randolph County's Education Building, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro. Says the American Heart Association: "Hands-only CPR can save lives.

