Giraffe's death by zoo toy prompts investigation
An investigation is under way in North Carolina to find out how an "engagement item" killed a 3,000-plus pound giraffe. Jamili, a 9-year-old female giraffe, was found unresponsive on Tuesday at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|Matlock fan
|3
|anyone know this girl
|Feb 14
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan '17
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Jan '17
|joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC