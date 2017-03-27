Fourth-grade rodeos take place next week at city elementaries
The Pilot Club was awarded a grant from the Randolph Health Community Foundation to purchase curriculum books, replacement bicycles and additional helmets for its bicycle safety education program. The Pilot Club collaborates with Randolph County 4-H, Safe Kids, Asheboro Fire Department, Asheboro Police Department, Asheboro City School nurses, Asheboro City School fourth grade teachers and the Randolph County Health Department to provide a bicycle education and safety program for all fourth grade students in the Asheboro City School System.
