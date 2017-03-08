For more than 50 years, Leo Layne has collected things Updated at
When Leo Layne supervised sanitation services for the City of Asheboro many years ago, he often traveled ahead of the trash truck to sift through what people had tossed out. "People threw it away - I got it," he said in an interview last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|Matlock fan
|3
|anyone know this girl
|Feb 14
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan '17
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Jan '17
|joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC