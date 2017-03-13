Efforts pour in to help senior displaced by house fire; herea s how to do so
Recently, The Courier-Tribune published a story about Asheboro resident Durward McLaughlin, a senior citizen whose home burned to the ground on Valentine's Day. An outpouring of offers to assist McLaughlin in replacing his furnishing, clothing and other essentials flooded into the newspaper office.
