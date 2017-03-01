Economic incentives on commissionersa...

Economic incentives on commissionersa agenda

Major economic incentives are scheduled to be considered for SouthCorr Packaging and Petty's Garage during Monday night's meeting of the Randolph County Board of Commissioners. SouthCorr wants to invest more than $8.5 million over five years to expand the facility and add state-of-the-art equipment to streamline production of corrugated sheets for boxes.

