Do Tell: Chicken Little KKK
Will the KKK come to Asheboro? Did they ever really plan to visit us? I think it's more likely that they needed some free publicity and everyone in the area has taken the bait - hook, line and sinker. Does this group have the means to get a permit, rent a venue, put out flyers, etc.? All they had to do is make the announcement.
Read more at Courier-Tribune.
