Do Tell: Chicken Little KKK

Do Tell: Chicken Little KKK

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Courier-Tribune

Will the KKK come to Asheboro? Did they ever really plan to visit us? I think it's more likely that they needed some free publicity and everyone in the area has taken the bait - hook, line and sinker. Does this group have the means to get a permit, rent a venue, put out flyers, etc.? All they had to do is make the announcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keith Collins Mar 24 In the know 1
Who has rental property Mar 17 Sam 1
Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16) Feb '17 Matlock fan 3
anyone know this girl Feb '17 Dez Nutz 10
Ramseur Music Thread Feb '17 Musikologist 1
heroine (Dec '12) Jan '17 Junkie 2
Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09) Jan '17 Willie B Hardigan 13
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,020 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC