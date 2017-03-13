Do tell: Backwards KKK

Do tell: Backwards KKK

Why is there so much surprise that the KKK has planned a rally in Asheboro? The area voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump. Donald Trump campaigned on bigotry, hatred and anti-immigration.

Asheboro, NC

