Dillingham new executive director of NCAPCS
The N.C. Association for Public Charter Schools , the state's unified charter school support organization, announces Rhonda Dillingham of Asheboro as its new executive director. Dillingham taught at Asheboro High School before she left to co-found Uwharrie Charter Academy.
