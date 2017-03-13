CUOC sponsors Food Sculpture Contest to restock pantry Updated at

CUOC sponsors Food Sculpture Contest ...

CUOC sponsors Food Sculpture Contest to restock pantry

An exercise in the artistic stacking of cans, boxes and packages - also known as the 2017 Food Sculpture Contest - is under way to restock the shelves at the Christians United Outreach Center . Those who enter had best be outrageously creative.

