Cross Cultural FunFest at Sunset Theatre Saturday

GWCCEC presents Cross Cultural FunFest 2017 at Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, on Saturday, April 1, from 1-3 p.m. Enjoy story telling, food, fun and dancing.

