Council to hear report on 2016 retail sales
Linda Brown, president of the Asheboro/Randolph Chamber of Commerce, will present the 2016 retail sales report at the March meeting of the Asheboro City Council. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday in second-floor council chambers at Asheboro City Hall at 146 N. Church St. * A public hearing on the question of engaging in an economic development project with a company considering expanding operations in Asheboro and Randolph County.
