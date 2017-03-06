Council to hear report on 2016 retail sales

Linda Brown, president of the Asheboro/Randolph Chamber of Commerce, will present the 2016 retail sales report at the March meeting of the Asheboro City Council. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday in second-floor council chambers at Asheboro City Hall at 146 N. Church St. * A public hearing on the question of engaging in an economic development project with a company considering expanding operations in Asheboro and Randolph County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.