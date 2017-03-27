Concert pays tribute to Glenn Davisa music Updated at

Concert pays tribute to Glenn Davisa ...

Celebrate the musical talents of the late Glenn Davis at the 18th Annual Glenn Davis Memorial Concert in downtown Asheboro. The concert will be held on Tuesday, April 11, from 7-9 p.m., at the Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro.

