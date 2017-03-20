Commissioners, city meet jointly

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Courier-Tribune

A special joint meeting of the Randolph County Board of Commissioners and the Asheboro City Council will be held Monday, March 20, at 6 p.m. at the Historic 1909 Courthouse, 145-C Worth St., Asheboro. The meeting is for the purpose of conducting a joint public hearing on the proposed appropriation of county and city funds, in accordance with N.C. General Statutes, for an economic development project with MAS US Holdings, Inc., a new company to be formed by MAS Capital Limited.

