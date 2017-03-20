Commissioners, city meet jointly
A special joint meeting of the Randolph County Board of Commissioners and the Asheboro City Council will be held Monday, March 20, at 6 p.m. at the Historic 1909 Courthouse, 145-C Worth St., Asheboro. The meeting is for the purpose of conducting a joint public hearing on the proposed appropriation of county and city funds, in accordance with N.C. General Statutes, for an economic development project with MAS US Holdings, Inc., a new company to be formed by MAS Capital Limited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who has rental property
|Mar 17
|Sam
|1
|Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|Matlock fan
|3
|anyone know this girl
|Feb '17
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan '17
|joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC