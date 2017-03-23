Commissioners briefed on capital needs, other issues Updated at

Commissioners briefed on capital need...

Commissioners briefed on capital needs, other issues

Capital needs, with a total price tag of more than $70 million, were a major focus of the annual retreat held Wednesday by the Randolph County commissioners. No formal actions were taken at the session, during which County Manager Hal Johnson and other staff members provided insights into issues that are likely to come before the commissioners during the coming months.

