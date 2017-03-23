Commissioners briefed on capital needs, other issues Updated at
Capital needs, with a total price tag of more than $70 million, were a major focus of the annual retreat held Wednesday by the Randolph County commissioners. No formal actions were taken at the session, during which County Manager Hal Johnson and other staff members provided insights into issues that are likely to come before the commissioners during the coming months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keith Collins
|8 hr
|In the know
|1
|Who has rental property
|Mar 17
|Sam
|1
|Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|Matlock fan
|3
|anyone know this girl
|Feb '17
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC