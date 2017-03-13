Coby Kivett finds fulfillment in show cows Updated at
He was a sixth-grader at Faith Christian School when Margie Grubb, who works with the FFA chapter, asked him to get involved in showing cows. She then got Coby connected with Marti Day, the local N.C. Cooperative Extension dairy agent, who, in turn, connected Coby with a rent-a-calf farmer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who has rental property
|14 hr
|Sam
|1
|Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|Matlock fan
|3
|anyone know this girl
|Feb '17
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan '17
|joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC