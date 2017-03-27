City Hall will a Light It Up Bluea fo...

City Hall will a Light It Up Bluea for autism awareness

Asheboro City Hall will once again be illuminated blue this weekend, Saturday-Sunday, April 1-2, and the following week in support of "Light It Up Blue," the annual awareness initiative for Autism Speaks. Residents and businesses are encouraged to display a blue light at their property and wear blue clothing to bring recognition to this initiative.

