Cassidy performs at NAMS April 8

Marquez Cassidy, Influence Summit, presents a Youth Overload Rally at North Asheboro Middle School, 1861 North Asheboro School Road, Asheboro, on Saturday, April 8, at 3 p.m. Mount Zion Holy Church, 328 Greensboro St., Asheboro, will host the Influence Summit Awakening event Friday-Saturday, June 2-3. Friday night charger service is at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

