Big Bag nets bucks for education
The Big Bag Sale Saturday, sponsored by The Courier-Tribune with proceeds to benefit the Newspaper in Education literacy program, netted big bucks for education. Well over $1,000 was raised with the money going to support the program in both the Randolph County School System and Asheboro City Schools.
