Asheboro mayor on KKK rally: a We also have right to objecta Updated at

The City of Asheboro issued a press release Sunday afternoon in response to KKK plans an event in Asheboro in May. On Friday, March 10, the News and Observer reported that The Loyal White Knights had announced an event would be held in Asheboro in May. The City of Asheboro feels it important to respond to this announcement and denounces, in the strongest terms possible, the message of hate and division advocated by the Ku Klux Klan and its affiliates. "The people of Asheboro have worked too hard to unify our community to let an outside group come in and spread racist views without raising our voices loudly in protest," said Mayor David H. Smith on Saturday afternoon.

