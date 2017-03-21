Asheboro man arrested on child sex charges
On March 18, investigators responded to Randolph Hospital in reference to the sexual assault of a child. An 8-year-old female disclosed that her mother's boyfriend had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who has rental property
|Mar 17
|Sam
|1
|Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|Matlock fan
|3
|anyone know this girl
|Feb '17
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan '17
|joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC