Asheboro man arrested in fatal hit-and-run Updated at

An electronic message board near the scene of a fatal hit-and-run March 4 on N.C. 49 led to a tip that led to an arrest in the case. Israel Bernal Velazquez, 20, of Asheboro was charged with felony hit and run Wednesday afternoon and placed in the Randolph County Jail under $10,000 secured bond.

