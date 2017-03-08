Asheboro Housing Authority donates vehicles to two nonprofits
On Monday, March 6, the Asheboro Housing Authority donated two surplus Ford Crown Victorias to two local non-profits, Christians United Outreach Center and the Asheboro Shelter of Hope. This process began in January 2017 when the AHA Board of Commissioners discussed the disposition of surplus vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|Matlock fan
|3
|anyone know this girl
|Feb 14
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan '17
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Jan '17
|joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC