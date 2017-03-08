Asheboro Housing Authority donates ve...

Asheboro Housing Authority donates vehicles to two nonprofits

On Monday, March 6, the Asheboro Housing Authority donated two surplus Ford Crown Victorias to two local non-profits, Christians United Outreach Center and the Asheboro Shelter of Hope. This process began in January 2017 when the AHA Board of Commissioners discussed the disposition of surplus vehicles.

