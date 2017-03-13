Alzheimera s care tips focus of class

The class will take place from 9-11 a.m. at the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Adult REC, 347-A W. Salisbury St., Asheboro. This class provides ways participants can better accommodate and support someone with Alzheimer's disease in getting through their day; and outlines ways to address some of the daily care issues that can be overwhelming for people living with dementia.

