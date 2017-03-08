9-year-old female giraffe dies after accident at NC Zoo Officials at...
Officials at the North Carolina Zoo found one of its female giraffes dead inside its habitat after an accident. Zoo officials discovered 9-year-old Jamili dead after she became entangled in an enrichement item that is with the giraffe herd.
