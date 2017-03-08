9-year-old female giraffe dies after ...

9-year-old female giraffe dies after accident at NC Zoo Officials at...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WFTV Orlando

Officials at the North Carolina Zoo found one of its female giraffes dead inside its habitat after an accident. Zoo officials discovered 9-year-old Jamili dead after she became entangled in an enrichement item that is with the giraffe herd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16) Feb 23 Matlock fan 3
anyone know this girl Feb 14 Dez Nutz 10
Ramseur Music Thread Feb '17 Musikologist 1
heroine (Dec '12) Jan '17 Junkie 2
Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09) Jan '17 Willie B Hardigan 13
anyone know ashly payne Jan '17 joe 1
hot girl nice azz Jan '17 joe 3
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,084 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC