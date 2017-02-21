War Zone: Researcher explores WWII off N.C. coast in Asheboro library talk

During World War II, an epic battle raged off the North Carolina coast as German submarines stalked merchant shipping, allied navies hunted the U-boats and lifesaving crews were put to sea to rescue survivors. Award-winning author, researcher and filmmaker Kevin P. Duffus will talk about this confrontation in "War Zone! World War II Off the North Carolina's Outer Banks" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. Duffus' appearance, sponsored by the library's Robert C. Taylor Jr. Memorial World War II Collection, is free and open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.