Use photos to enhance genealogy research

The Randolph County Public Library's genealogy workshop series continues with "A Picture is Worth 1,000 Words" from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro. Librarian and genealogist Ann Palmer will show you how to enhance your family history with photos and what to do when you don't have them.

