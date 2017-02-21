UGA students arriving soon to help Habitat

Eighteen students from the University of Georgia will arrive in Asheboro Saturday, March 4, and stay through Saturday, March 11, to assist in construction of a new house located on N.C. 49 South. This is the 18th year that students with the service program IMPACT have journeyed to Asheboro to work with Habitat for Humanity of Randolph County.

