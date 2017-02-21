Two charged for taking a dozen Michael Kors bags from Marshalls
Two people have been charged, accused of stealing a dozen Michael Kors bags from the Salisbury Marshalls on Monday night. According to police, someone called 911 to report seeing a man leaving the store with the bags.
